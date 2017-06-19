Ujjain: City boy feted for performance in IIT

Ujjain: Young talent of the city in technology and engineering field, Anupreet Porwal received accolades for his exceptional academic performance at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur from where he graduated recently. In 50th convocation ceremony, Anupreet received three gold medals along with four awards for his academic achievements.

He received Sri Bhagwandas Sanghi Memorial Gold Medal, Prof Barton J Moyar Memorial Gold Medal along with best project award and academic excellence award. Chairman of Tata Sons Natrajan Chandrashekhar and president of National academy of engineering, USA Dr Clayton Daniel Mote were chief guests of the function.