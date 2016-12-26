Ujjain: Christmas fervour peaks, people offer prayers, hug each other

Ujjain: The Christian community celebrated the birth of Lord Jesus with joy and happiness. Special prayers were offered on Sunday on the occasion of Christmas at the churches of the city. At the Catholic Church located at Dewas Road, Bishop Sebastian performed the rituals on this occasion.

People of other religions also reached the churches to see the beautiful decorations. Children were also seen in the getup of Santa Claus. Christmas meet of the Christian community was also organised on this occasion. Many cultural and traditional programmes will continue as part of the celebrations till January, followed by a grand feast.