Ujjain: Christian community celebrate Palm Sunday with ‘passion’

Ujjain: Palm Sunday marking the beginning of ‘Passion week’ and the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, was celebrated by Christians in the city on Sunday. Members of the community, participated in a procession, waving branches of palm leaves, singing religious songs and chanting holy slogans.

It is believed that palm leaves were placed in Jesus Christ’s path on his arrival at Jerusalem, before his arrest and crucifixion on Good Friday. Most Christian households turn vegetarian during the ‘Passion week’ until Easter, to be celebrated till next Sunday.

The procession was held from Masihi Mandir, Dewas Road on Sunday at 8 am and returned to the church covering Teenbatti square, Priyadarshini square, Tower Chowk, Shaheed Park and police control room. Later, a prayer meet was conducted in the Church. The Catholic Church, located at swimming pool square also celebrated Palm Sunday. A special prayer meet was held at the Church. A procession held in the Church premises. Later, confessions were made before Jesus Christ.