Ujjain: CHL’s free health camp today
Ujjain: Under the joint aegis of CHL hospital and Deep Jyoti health and education social welfare society, a free medical camp for bone disease, gynecology, dental diseases and general health will be organised on Saturday at Sai Mandir, Vidyapati Nagar, Nankheda.
The camp will be attended by the country’s best and experienced doctors like CHL group of hospitals director Rajul Bhargava, Dr Anita Peter and Dr Shailee Khare (gynecologist), Dr Sachin Agrawal (orthopedic), Dr Tanvi Tiwari (dentist), Dr Devesh Pal (physiotherapist) and Poonam Pandey (diet counselor), who will provide free health tests and consultation. Deepjyoti health and education social welfare society president said the camp would hold free blood sugar and ECG examination, which will be done after medical consultation. Also physiotherapy and diet counseling will be given free of cost.
