Ujjain: Chit fund investors reach jansunwai for justice

Ujjain: Several investors of seven-odd chit fund companies knocked the doors of the administration during the weekly jansunwai programme at Brahaspati Bhavan here on Tuesday. They demanded stringent action against the fraud chit fund companies and sought payment of their sinking money to the tune of crores.

The investors under the banner of ‘Sarvahit Mahakalyan Association’ formally submitted a complaint in this regard to SDM Kshitij Sharma during the public hearing. Their president Ramprasad Chaudhari said chit fund companies like Saiprasad Group, GN Dairy Group, BNP Group, BN Gold Group, JSV Group, Sunshine and Swarashtra had been closed due to various irregularities. Crores of rupees of hundreds of local investors had been blocked due to such a situation and the agents through whom they made the investments had also gone underground.

According to Chaudhari, the investors had put in their money in these companies considering that the Government of India had registered them and provided license, but the directors of most of these chit fund companies were either thrown behind the bars or went underground. He also said the agents had been threatening investors who have been lodging FIRs. Manhandling and disputes were order of the day. The Government of India and SEBI had been fast losing confidence of the investors because of their ignorant acts, he said.