Ujjain: Children attend Dharmik Sanskar Shivir

Ujjain: A ‘Dharmik Sanskar Shivir’ for kids was organised at Mahavir Bhawan on Sunday. Around 70 children participated in the camp and learned about religion from Mohanlal Pipda of Indore.

Sheetalraj Maharaj addressed the boys who adorned traditional white attire. The girls sat in a separate room. Sheetalrah Maharaj said that one should always remember Mahavir Swami. He asked children to respect elders like parents and teachers and pray daily.

The boys were presented with a bag by Rishi Jain and Archana Jain in memory of their father Bachhra Jain. Children who did not burst fire crackers on Diwali were also honoured by Navyuvak Sangh.

Sheetalraj Maharaj’s lecture was attended by many community members. Vimalchand Mutha, Ramchandra Shrimal, Prakash Chandra Surya, Kantilal Bhatevra, Mitthulal Jain, Shremal Bhatevra, Anilkumar Bhatevra, Ankitkumar Bhatevara, Sanjay Shrimal and Sunil Gaurecha presented the prizes. Ajay Jain conducted the programme.