Ujjain: Chakor park renovation work to be completed soon

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal took stock of ongoing renovation work at Chakor Park on Thursday. She also inspected the vegetable market, bio-methanisation plant and nursery. During her visit she instructed officials that most of the work should be get completed before September 15 at the park, and remaining encroachments should be razed from the vegetable market located at Maksi Raod. The officials were also directed to get speedy work of beautification done in various parks across the city.

Mayor Meena Jonwal also visited the park and instructed the officials to beautify the park that people may remember its beauty for years to come. Mayor visits plantation site. Mayor Meena Jonwal visited the two sites on which saplings will be planted under Haritya Project of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation and forest department. The mayor visited backward area of Vrindwan Colony which is located near river Kshipra and Bhairavgarh areas. The plantation programme will be held on Saturday.