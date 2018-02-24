Ujjain: Chain snatchers on the prowl again, worshipper robbed at Mahakal

Ujjain: Unidentified thieves stole a gold chain from the neck of a visiting worshipper at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, on Friday afternoon. The victim, Nirmala, resident of Maheshwar tehsil (Khargone district), who had come to the temple to pray at the Mahakal Jyotirlingam. was passing from Ganesh Mandir, in the courtyard of the temple, when the incident happened. At about 3.15 pm, on realising that her gold chain weighing about 30 gram worth about Rs 50000 was missing, she immediately lodged an FIR with the Mahakal police station. The police started investigation after registering a case of theft under Section 379.