Ujjain: Chain snatchers get active, target two in broad daylight

Ujjain: Two chain snatching incidents in the city were reported on Wednesday. The miscreants committed the crimes in broad daylight in different areas.

The first incident took place at Gadhapuliya area of old city with Dayavati Agrawal (77), a resident of Ravishankar Nagar. The miscreants snatched her chain worth over Rs 60, 000 while she was walking on the road. Mahakal Police confirming the incident spoke to The Free Press Journal that an FIR was lodged in this regard under Section 392 of the IPC against the miscreants and on the description given by Agrawal, the search for the snatchers had been launched.

The other incident took place near Ved Nagar Garden with Renu Anand (35) wife of Sumit Anand, a resident of Manglam Apartments of the area. As per the victim, a boy snatched her Mangalsutra while she was at near Ved Nagar Garden for attending a programme and ran away with his aide who was on a bike. Nanakheda police lodged an FIR in this regard under Section 392 of the IPC against miscreants on the statement of Anand. Talking to this reporter, Nanakheda police station TI Vivek Gupta said two boys of 25 to 27 years old did this crime and both of them sped off by an unnumbered bike. The police were trying to get hold of the miscreants, he said.

However, both the incidents put a question mark on the efficacy of the police administration where miscreants have no fear of cops and also on the safety of women where their ornaments are snatched away in broad daylight. Meanwhile, in a skin saving exercise, the city police carried out ‘nakabandi’. All the police station force came on the roads by evening to check the suspects. A drive was also launched against vehicle drivers. Some youths were caught carrying knives.