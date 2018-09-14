Ujjain: Chain snatchers’ gang busted, 3 held

A police team arrested three persons on Thursday and claimed to have chain snatchers’ gang. Other members of the gang are on the run. SP Sachin Atulkar said that teams led by senior officials were constituted to arrest chain snatchers in the city. Following a tip off from cyber cell and informers, Javed (24) was arrested from Kartik Chowk. In subsequent interrogation, he revealed names of his accomplices resulting in arrest of Kallu (20) and Sohrab (20).

All the accused are residents of Juna Somvariya. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to having snatched trains from various parts of the city.The police also recovered a chain worth Rs 40,000 from them. All the accused are being interrogated to ascertain their links, Atulkar told further.

Police teams sent to arrest 375 absconded accused

Police teams have been dispatched to arrest 375 persons against whom warrants have been issued by relevant courts. According ASP (crime) Pramod Sonkar 375 people wanted in cases of theft, loot and killings are on the run. In view of upcoming assembly elections, the police have launched a campaign to arrest them. Teams have been sent to Shajapur, Ratlam, Indore, Neemuch, Dewas and Jabalpur in this regard.