Ujjain: Central Bank Freeganj branch becomes disabled friendly

Ujjain: Central Bank of India’s Freeganj branch became district’s first disabled friendly bank to starat a mobility van service sponsored by Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre. This mobility van will pick up and drop disabled and senior citizens from their homes during work hours. All these facilities will be available free of cost.

As part of this service, some beneficiaries were brought to the bank with the mobility vehicle. In addition to this, arrangements have been made by social justice and disabled people welfare department to keep a wheelchair in the bank’s branch permanently. Central Bank chief manager Sharad Agrawal a lobby has also been created separately for disabled and elderly people to sit within the bank. He added that this would help these citizens greatly as they would no longer have to wait in serpentine queues. The bank staff would be on their toes to help these citizens, he said

Agrawal also informed that bank has arranged to open zero balance accounts for the disabled people and it has already helped many beneficiaries. Under the Chief Minister financial welfare scheme for self-employment, a loan up to Rs 50000 will also be made available to the beneficiaries without any collateral security soon.

Railings have also been made to bring disabled people into the bank with the help of wheelchairs. In other branches of the bank too these facilities will soon be made available. Agrawal even informed that in the Freeganj branch, the channel gate will be opened during lunch time, so such citizens could come in and sit comfortably in the bank.

Social justice and disabled people welfare department joint director CL Panthari and District Disabled Rehabilitation Center administrative officer Sunil Khurana said disabled and senior citizens can contact mobility van by phone number 0734-2554449 from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm on work days for banks or medical related work. Wheelchair, crutches, blind canes, and other equipment will be available in the mobility van for their convenience.