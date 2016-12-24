Ujjain: Cashless transactions need to be promoted, says minister Thawar Chand Gehlot

Ujjain: Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said on Friday that the countrymen had extended fullest support to the ‘demonetisation’ move and now the need was to promote cashless transactions.

Gehlot was speaking at a workshop on cashless transaction organised by the local unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Government Polytechnic College. Expressing views on the occasion, state BJYM chief Abhilash Pandey lashed out at those opposing demonetisation saying that such persons could not be considered as pro-Indians.

Energy minister Paras Jain, Central Simhastha Fair Organising Committee chairman Makhan Singh Chauhan, BJYM local unit president Vishal Rajoria and others were also present. On the occasion, district lead bank manager RK Tiwari gave a presentation on arrangements related to cashless transactions.