Ujjain: Bureaucrats, politicians flout PM’s instruction; VIP culture prevails

Ujjain: The Central Government’s attempt to end VIP culture in the country by banning red and yellow beacons from all government vehicles, touted by many as a historic decision, seems to have gone haywire. Government vehicles are now seen in a new avatar. Gone are the beacons, but only to make way for sirens and hooters to establish the indelible mark of a bureaucrat or politician. No one questions them and they come out clean. With the ruling authorities too flaying Central instructions, there seems to be no end to the arrogance of the so called ‘babus’. All at the cost of inconveniencing the common man.

As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, no vehicles are permitted to use sirens and hooters, except emergency vehicles like ambulances, police vehicles and fire brigades. Sirens can also be used by vehicles escorting the Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Justice. But rules are being blatantly flouted even by the mayor Meena Jonwal, municipal speaker Sonu Gehlot, municipal commissioner Ashish Singh, zila panchayat CEO Sandeep GR, MLA Mohan Yadav and many others, who have not bothered to remove hooters yet.

Office-bearers also use designation nameplates, which are also prohibited under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Members of non-government organisations use nameplates with ‘mahamantri’, ‘sangathan-mantri’, ‘adhyaksh’, ‘sachiv’ etc, only to avoid security clearances and force their designations on the common man. Even, MLAs, bureaucrats and political leaders are not allowed to use these nameplates.