Ujjain: Brahmins need to take charge of reviving Indian culture says Akhilesh Maharaj

Ujjain: A Brahm sammelan was organised by Shri Parshuram Yuva Brahmin Sangathan to mark ‘Parshuram darshan yatra,’ which will be held from Mahakaleshwar temple on Parshuram Jayanti on April 18.

Key note speaker Pt Akhilesh Maharaj said Brahmins should understand that they cannot work with peace and forgiveness in the present day world and needed to use their rich ancient texts and formulae to bring about a revolution in the country. He further said a revolution was required to revive the dying Indian culture.

Information commissioner Hiralal Trivedi also took a satirical dig at the present reservation system in the country. Shri Parshuram Yuva Brahmin Sangathan founder president, Rajesh Trivedi and Shravan Sharma informed that the programme began with a lamp lighting ceremony by the guests. The welcome speech was given by the organisation president Girish Pathak.

Giving the outline of the yatra, Ajayshankar Joshi informed that for the first time, women would lead the rally, dressed in saffron and pink sarees. Padmashri Keshavrao Sadashiva Shastri Moosalgaonkar was honored by the Brahmin Samaj in the programme. His son Rajeshwar Shastri Moosalgaonkar received the honor, as he was unwell.

