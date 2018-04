Ujjain: Brahmin sangathan chalks plan for Parshuram Jayanti

Ujjain: A meeting of Parshuram Yuva Brahmin Sangathan was held at Ganga Garden on Sunday in lieu of grand vehicle rally on Parshuram Jayanti on April 18. About 10,000 Brahmins are expected to participate in the rally along with their families.

Pt Ajayshankar Joshi and Pt Devendra Purohit said that organisation’s founder president Pt Rajesh Trivedi presented outline of the rally. Organisational president Pt Girish Pathak presided over the event. Pt Shravan Sharma conducted the programme and Pt Yashwant Vyas proposed vote of thanks.

Pt Mahesh Pujari, Bhagwan Sharma, Rajendra Guru, JP Hardeniya, Anokhilal Sharma, Abhay Marathe, Dilip Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Hemant Vyas, Pramod Choubey, Maya Trivedi, Santosh Vyas, Shivendra Tiwari, Satish Sharma, Yash Sharma, Akash Tiwari, Devendra Pancholi, Sapna Guru, Vijay Sharma, Tarun Upadhyay, Manish Manana, Dr Rajendra Nagar and many others were present.