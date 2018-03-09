Ujjain: Bohra religious head Syedna gets warm welcome in various areas

Ujjain: Dawoodi Bohra community’s religious head Syedna was welcomed in various areas in the city on Thursday during his visit. Hundreds of followers waited to get a glimpse of Syedna since morning at KD Gate and Saifee Mohalla areas.

Social worker of the community Mehandi Hussein informed that Syedna Sahab offered namaz at the Kadari Maszid and thereafter reached Mazar-e-Nazami. He also attended various religious programmes of the community.

The functionaries of PRO committee of the community, Mohsinbhai Merchant, Kadarbhai Presswalal and Kutub Fatemi stated that the visit of religious head was a very important and sacred event for the community members of the city.

A spokesperson of the community said after evening namaz over 3000 male followers will attend Syedna’s ‘Kadambosi’ at Kadari Maszid in Bada Roza.