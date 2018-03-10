Ujjain: Bohra community’s religious head Syedna blesses couples

Ujjain: Dawoodi Bohra community’s religious head Syedna Dr Mufddal Moula showered his blessings on Bohra community members on Friday.

Hundreds of followers reached the city from across the country to have a glimpse of the religious head. Dr Moula reached Mazar-e-Nazmi and narrated the ‘Misak’ to children of the community.

Dr Moula attended the nikah (marriage) of the couples of the community at Tayyabi school and blessed them. PRO committee members Mohsinali Merchant, Kadarbhai Presswala and Hatimali Harharwala said the religious head inaugurated the Ibrahimi mosque where he offered Friday namaz. The members further informed that the religious head delivered preachings at ‘Bada Roza’ at Qumari Marg which was telecast across the world.