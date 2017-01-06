Ujjain: Body of missing youth found at Ramghat

Ujjain: A floating body was noticed by the devotees at Ramghat bridge (Chhota Pul) on Thursday morning. After being informed, the Mahakal Police reached Ramghat, the corpse was taken out of the water and sent to the hospital for postmortem.

According to the police, the body was that of Shailendra (28), son of Gopiram Barshiwal of Piplinaka. Shailendra was missing since January 1. The family members had registered a police complaint in this regard in Jiwajiganj police station. According to his brother Sonu Barshiwal, Shailendra was married with two issues and was upset from sometime.