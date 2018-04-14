Ujjain: BJP’s party flag breaks turret of tower

Ujjain: A turret of the Tower supporting the iron pipes and angles installed to hoist the BJP’s flag on its foundation day broke, while the pipes and flag were being removed, on Thursday night.

Damage to the city’s historic building brought in sharp reactions, as many infuriated organizations including the Congress asked the administration to take strict and immediate action against the culprits.

The foundation day was celebrated on April 6 for which the, BJP’s flag was hoisted at a height of more than 100 feet with the support of iron pipes. These pipes were tied to the pillars and turrets of the galleries of all the three floors of the Tower. For the programme, a grand stage was also set up with the tower in the backdrop. Even after the programme ended, the organizing committee neither removed the flag nor the iron pipes and angles. On Thursday night, these pipes were being removed when the turret broke and a wide crack came up in the gallery wall.

Congress men give application in Madhav Nagar police staion

Infuriated Congress leaders reached Madhav Nagar police station on Friday. and demanded the police to take action against the BJP urban unit President Iqbal Singh Gandhi and his companions for damaging Government property and a historic building of the city. Congress leader Umeshsingh Senger said no political party had the right to hoist party flag on a government building.

Yet the BJP had hoisted the flag and due to their carelessness while taking it down, broke the turret of the tower. Congress leaders including former MP Satyanarayan Panwar, Vivek Yadav, Rajesh Tiwari, Anju Jatava, Chandrapal Lekoda, Sanju Malaviya and Keshvendra Parmar filed an application in Madhavnagar police station and demanded to file an FIR, under section 3 of the property defacement act, against BJP leaders and programme organisers. Congress leader Deepak Mehre also requested the police administration to take action against the culprits.

Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Goraksha Mahasabha condemn act

Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Goraksha Mahasabha also condemned the act. The organisation’s state president Manish Singh Chauhan, Krishna Malviya, Nandkishor Patidar, Rajveer Singh Chauhan and other members demanded senior administrative officers to take action against the BJP workers for damaging government property and send them to jail.

Administration plays blame game

When contacted by Free Press, SDM Kshitij Sharma said the building was Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s property and that he had nothing to do with the matter. Madhav Nagar TI Gagan Badal said the police was only responsible for providing security for programmes. Giving permission to organise a programme was the administration’s job. Even after repeated efforts, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Dr Vijay Kumar J could not be contacted.

Programme convener declines accusations

BJP Art and Culture convener and foundation day programme organiser Anil Dharme said that they had taken the permission to do the programme from the police. He even said it was not necessary that the turret broke due to the flag. He alleged that someone else might have done the act and the party was being blamed.