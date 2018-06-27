Ujjain: BJP observes ‘Black Day’ to imposition of emergency

Ujjain: The Bharatiya Janata Party observed June 26 as a ‘Black Day’ at Tower Chowk here on Tuesday. The party workers remembered the June25, 1975 emergency as ‘Black Day’ by wearing black bands.

Chief orator and former minister Babulal Jain said, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi conspired to put peaceful protestors in jail and she had done all this from home. She neither consulted her fellow ministers, nor did she inform the President clearly about the emergency, he said.

She was worried that her elections could be cancelled anytime and out of this fear she conspired and declared emergency, he added. “Our fellow protestors from Ujjain had also participated in the protest organised on that day and were sent to jail. This shows that the Congress could do anything with citizens and we should hence make our country a congress free India,” he added.

BJP leaders Madanlal Lawat, Kishore Khandelwal, Prabhulal Jatwa, Sadhana Sethi, Ramji Sankhla, Rajshree Joshi and Shiva Kotwani also spoke in the programme. The inaugural speech was given by city unit president Iqbal Singh Gandhi. Rajendra Jhalani conducted the event and media incharge Virendra Kale proposed the vote of thanks.