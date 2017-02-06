Ujjain: BJP MP Chintamani Malviya felicitated at party office

Ujjain: Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya was felicitated at BJP office in Lokshakti Bhawan on Sunday. The party also held an introduction meeting of newly-appointed office-bearers on this occasion.

District head of BJP Iqbal Singh Gandhi praised Malviya for his strenuous efforts in getting Rs 245.8 crore sanctioned in the Rail Budget for Ujjain-Fatehabad railway track. MLA Mohan Yadav said that changing the gauge of railway track from Ujjain to Fatehabad will help increase frequency of trains bound for south India.

MP Dr Malviya addressed partymen and told said changing the gauge of Ujjain-Fatehabad track will directly benefit the city as many trains from north and south India will pass through this route. The programme was conducted by Suresh Giri and gratitude was expressed by Rajendra Jhalani.