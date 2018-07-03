Ujjain: BJP gears up for its ambitious ‘Jan ashirwad yatra’

Ujjain: BJP’s ambitious ‘jan ashirwad yatra’ will start from July 14 and pass through assembly seats of the poll bound state for 55 days. A district level meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party, urban and rural, was held on Monday, in this connection.

During the meeting preparations for the upcoming ‘jan ashirwad yatra’ were discussed. The meeting was held in Aastha Hotel in Dussehra Maidan. Party workers and leaders were distributed assignments for the arrangements of the yatra. The meeting was addressed by district BJP head Iqbal Singh Gandhi. The Ujjain division in-charge of the yatra Jagdish Agrawal informed that from July 14 to July 16 the yatra would go through various areas of Ujjain division.

District media in charge Virendra Kale informed that on July 14, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address a public meeting in Nanakheda Stadium. National head of the party Amit Shah also will address the meeting. Thereafter, the ‘yatra’ will begin, entering Ratlam on July 16. Party state vice-president Brijesh Ludavat distributed the responsibilities to the party workers.

Ramchandra Korat will be the in charge for the day of ‘yatra’ while energy minister Paras Jain and MLA Mohan Yadav will be the administration coordinators. Prabhulal Jatwa, Satyanarayan Chouhan, Madanlal Lalawat, Yashwant Patel, Sawan Bajaj, Shyam Mehta, Jagdish Panchal, Mukesh Joshi, Ashok Prajapat, Vasu Keswani, Vijay Agrawal and Kalyan Shivhare were also assigned important responsibilities for the ‘yatra’. The party also assigned responsibilities to Kishore Khandelwal, Shakti Singh Choudhary, Pramila Yadav, Virendra Kale and Khagesh Sengar.

State in charge of yatra and state general secretary Ajaypratap Singh boosted morale of the party workers for the ‘yatra’. State secretary Pankaj Joshi, Ambaram Karada, divisional organising secretary Pradeep Joshi, senior leader Babulal Jain, BJP rural unit president Shyam Bansal also attended the meeting. The meeting was conducted by Suresh Giri and gratitude was expressed by Ashok Katariya.