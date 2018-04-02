Ujjain: BJP conducts IT web management and social media workshop

Ujjain: A day-long divisional-level workshop of BJP IT web management and social media department was organised atof Barwani, Omprakash Mohane in-charge of Ujjain rural, Shivlal Bodana of Ujjain ur Jain Tirtha Tapobhumi, Indore Road on Sunday. Information with regard to use and importance of IT in current political spectrum was given by the speakers.

Giving the information, district convener Hemant Aanjana said that divisional organising secretary Pradeep Joshi, IT web management and state convener of social media department Shivraj Dabi along with divisional media in-charge Sachin Saxena, IT divisional in-charge Sanjay Gothi, state co-convener Pawan Dubey and Samesh Paliwal were key speakers of the workshop.

Prior to it, the workshop was inaugurated by guests by putting wreaths on the portraits of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and lighting the traditional lamp. The workshop was conducted by city convener Khagesh Sanger.

Junwal appointed in charge of Indore Rural

In order to mobilize the organisation, BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha state president Suraj Kero has appointed senior officials of the front and in charge of various organizational districts. Former corporator Jaiprakash Junwal was given the responsibility of Indore rural.

Prabhulal Jatwa was made in-charge ban, Vikram Singh Gondiya of Shajapur, Ram Singh Solanki of Mandsaur, Bhagwan Parmar of Dewas, Devpratap Karosia of Ratlam, Bhagwatilal Surawat was made in-charge of Neemach. This was informed by divisional media in-charge Sachin Saxena.