Ujjain: Binod mills labourers hold meeting

Ujjain: Binod mills Sanghansh Samiti held a meeting on releasing pending dues of labourers of the mills.

The meeting was headed by Rashidbhai.

Spokesperson Santosh Sunhare informed that Omprakash Bhadouriya, Mevaram, Lakshminarayan Rajak, Premnarayan Bhawsar, Pradhyot Chandel, Rajubai Bundela and many labourers participated in the meeting. Labourers agreed on taking some stern steps like indefinite agitation and gherao for redressal of their demands.

They condemned CM Shivrajsingh Chouhan for not taking interest in releasing their dues and alsocriticised the ignorance of public representatives in this matter. Labourers shouted slogans for redressal of their demands during the meeting, Sunhare added.