Ujjain: Two bike riders lost their lives due to head-on collision with a tanker on Baranagar Road near Ingoria on Wednesday. Ramesh Panchal and Dharmendra Panchal, residents of Aerodrome Road, Indore met with the accident early in the morning at village Patiyakhedi near Ingoria. They were carpenters by profession and regarding some furniture work they were going to Nagda on a bike. It is likely that due to thick fog they rammed the tanker. On being informed, Ingoria Police reached the spot of the accident. Ramesh Panchal died on the spot and Dharmendra Panchal, who was seriously injured, was rushed to Ujjain Hospital by the police where he died during treatment. According to the police, the families of the deceased were informed. However, the driver of the tanker ran away after the accident. FPNS
Ujjain: Bike rams tanker, two killed
