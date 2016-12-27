Ujjain: Bharat Scouts and Guides training camp held

Ujjain: With a view to preparing cadets for national-level Bharat Scouts and Guides jamboree to be held in Karnataka, a pre-national ‘get together’ camp of Ujjain Division was organised from December 21 to 25 at Savyasachi Vidyapeeth.

On this occasion folk dance, folk songs, march-past and malkhambh were exhibited. Energy minister Paras Jain was present. Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Diwakar Natu and State Organisation Commissioner Guide Aneeta Ankul Nerkar met the cadets and gave some necessary tips for the jamboree.

Scouts and Guides were trained by Pramod Gangrade, Anandilal Hindoliya, Manoj Patel, Jitendra Kanojiya, Pushpa Vishwkarma and Lata Vaidya. The group of scouts and guides led by Pramod Gangrade departed on Sunday for Mysore.