Ujjain: Bhagwat Katha recitation by Padmahasta Bharti begins

Ujjain: On the day 1 of the recital of Bhagwat Katha at Samajik Nyay Parisar here on Sunday, Padmahasta Bharti said that Bhagwat is the essence of all the Vedas. It is an exceptional scripture of Hindu religion. She elaborated on the core knowledge of the Bhagwat Katha. The unfathomable and profound knowledge that it contains has the transcendental power, which will bring the mind of human beings to another level of consciousness.

She enlightened the audience with various aspects of the Bhagwat Katha and how it can transform one’s life. Only the habitants of earth have the right to listen the narration of Bhagwat Katha. She gave example of Raja Parikshit, who chose to listen the narration of Bhagwat Katha over Swarg. By listening to Bagwat Katha all the Sins are forgiven, she said. All the worldly and non materialistic desires of humans can be fulfilled by listening of this Katha.

The host of the event Hari Singh Yadav, Ravi Rai, Shyam Jaiswal, Ajit Mangalam, Rekha Rai, Kavita Mangalam, Gayatri Jaiswal and Sunita Yadav performed a Bhagwat pooja at the event.

The Katha is being organised at Social Justice Department premises from January 22 to January 28. Sadhwi Shyamla Bharti, Sarwagya Bharti, Avani Bharti, Bodhya Bharti, Archana Bharti Swami Muditanandji and others were also present at the event.