Ujjain: Bar Association ends strike after compromise

Ujjain: Agitation of the lawyers came to end when a compromise took placed between Bar Association and the Judiciary on Friday. The dispute rose due to unmanaged parking of vehicles on the court premises on Tuesday this week.

For resolving the matter, district and sessions judge RK Shrivastava, special judge PK Vyas with many judicial officers and Bar Association president Yogesh Vyas assembled at the conference hall of the association. Vyas raised many problems before the judicial officers which may lead to clashes in future. He proposed that judges should not interfere in the management of the service building and premises of the court. The association would autonomously look after the canteen and parking management. He further proposed that the internal entrance of the lockup should be closed and only outer gate must be used. Vyas also proposed that sanitation facilities must be the same in the courts and service building.

As a head of the bench, regret was expressed by judge Shrivastava on behalf of the bench. He said the use of service building would be according the association. Sanitation of service building would be as good as that of building of the court and the internal entrance of the lockup would be used only in rainy season. Shrivastava also made it clear that HC managed the canteen so in that matter nothing could be done. However, action would be taken if there was complaint against the canteen in any respect. Kiran Juneja, Ashok Yadav, Yeshwant Nagar, Badriprasad Sharma and Prakash Dabi were present. Manish Mañana expressed gratitude at this development.