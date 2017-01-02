Ujjain: Auto-rickshaw driver dies in head-on collision

Ujjain: On Saturday night a truck rammed a loading auto-rickshaw in which the auto-rickshaw driver lost his life. As per information, auto-rickshaw driver Radheyshayam of Mangal Colony died when a speeding truck rammed his loading auto-rickshaw at Agar Road near Nazarpur. On being informed Ghattiya police reached the spot of the accident. The driver of the truck fled the spot leaving the truck. The body of Radhyshyam was sent to the hospital for postmortem.