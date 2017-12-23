Ujjain: Attempt to loot youths foiled

Ujjain: Attempt to loot three youths of Rupahedi village, who had come to city to pay EMI of their car loan, by an unidentified person was foiled on Friday by the youths’ presence of mind and with the help of local people. According to information, Kalu Singh, Mahendra Singh Panwar and Juwan Singh arrived in the city in their car from Rupahedi to deposit instalment of Rs 50,000 against their car loan.

As they reached Priyadarshani Chauraha, a boy approached them and told that oil was leaking from the car. Kalu Singh took the car to Tower Chowk and all of them got down to check the oil leakage as alerted by the boy. As they were checking the leakage, an unidentified person sprayed some substance inside their car.

Kalu contacted the car dealer and asked them to send a mechanic to rectify the leakage. The dealer immediately sent a mechanic to the spot. After checking the oil leak, the mechanic told them that the leakage is not from their car but someone threw it on their car. As they got into the car to head for Dewasgate, they felt suffocation and vomiting sensation.

Meanwhile, some people present near the car told them that an unidentified person sprayed some substance inside the car and fled. The alertness of local people and youth’s presence of mind foiled the miscreant’s loot attempt. Luckily the wallet containing Rs 50,000 was kept in Kalu Singh’s jacket which he was wearing.