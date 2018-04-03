Ujjain: Asha workers take out rally, submit memorandum

Ujjain: Asha workers of the district took out a rally to Kothi Palace and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister to a senior administrative officer. The Asha workers of the whole state have been protesting. In Ujjain, they have been protesting at Samajik Nyay Parisar for their demands of fix pay of Rs 18,000 per month, accident insurance for the workers, a status of government employee and getting the daily allowance per day.

Asha Kaaryakarta-Asha Sahayika Mahasangathan state president Kavita Bargoti said that they were made to do all the works from survey to that of janani suraksha but were not paid accordingly. Also, health officers, doctors and nurses behave rudely with them. Hence they were giving memorandum addressed to chief minister for their demands. She also said that if their demands were not fulfilled they will do ‘jal satyagrah’ as a final resort. Workers Hiramani Gunavadiya, Sunita Shriwastava, Musrat Khan, Seema Salvi and others were present on this occasion.