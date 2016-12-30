Ujjain: Artists from across the country participate in ‘Kalaparv’

Ujjain: Four-day ‘Kalaparva’ (an international festival of fine arts) organised by Kalavart Trust at Anand Mangal Parisar, Udayan Marg here reached its acme on Thursday with well-known painters from the country painted their ideas and imaginations on the canvass.

Many noted artists from Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Nagour, Jhansi, Gwalior, Baroda, New Delhi, Kolkata, Satapura, Jhalawar, Beed, Akola and from many other cities of the country are participating in the event. On this occasion, secretary of the trust Pavan Garwal and convener Paridhi Kale said ‘Kalavart’ was dedicated to painters like late Pramod Ganptye, SH Raja, KG Subramaniyam and senior artist late Shrikant Kolhe.

The art students who won in ‘All India Kalavart National Contest’ orgainsed by the Trust were awarded on Thursday. The prize distribution programme was presided over by senior painter Vedprakash Bhardwaj. Jagdish Joshi and Vikram Kulakani addressed on this occasion. Bhardwaj was felicitated with ‘National Vanaspati Samman’ during the programme.

On Friday with a ceremonial programme ‘Kalaparv’ will be formally concluded. On this occasion Rajya Sabha member Satyanarayan Jatiya will be special guest. Painter Jayant Gajera will preside over the programme. Paridhi Kale said the mementos and certificates would be distributed to the participants on December 31 at 10 am.