Ujjain: Arrangements for Panchkroshi Yatra gathers steam

Ujjain: The route and halt stations of 188 km traditional Panchkroshi Yatra, which will be held from April 11 to 16, was inspected by divisional commissioner MB Ojha and collector Sanket Bhondve on Wednesday. During the inspection of the Kaliadeh Mahal halt station, the commissioner directed superintendent engineer of Ujjain Municipal Corporation to make necessary arrangements to clear the filth and beautify the area to attract tourists. For this, he called on the officials of the religious endowment department to get the required budget from the Government.

During the inspection of the Panchkroshi Yatra route, the officials visited the first halt station at village Pingleeshwar, which Ojha told officials was the most important place of Panchkroshi Yatra, being the first and last point of the journey. Arrangements for rest points of pilgrims, drinking water, toilets, light etc should be made available easily, he said.

He instructed the officers to arrange for clean drinking water, ensure cleanliness of the premises, availability of ambulances with medicines at major places on the entire Panchkroshi route. Summer having set in, there should also be a provision for water sprinklers en route and halt sites, he added. The commissioner further instructed that arrangements should be made to protect passengers from the insects, bees, snakes etc on travel routes and halt sites.