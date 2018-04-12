Ujjain: Applicants to now select houses after online registration
Ujjain: Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) chairman Jagdish Agrawal held a time limit meeting on Wednesday and instructed that 173 buildings of the UDA will be made available for selection only after a registration of Rs 1000 is done online. Confirmation of registration will be done after the applicant deposits 10 percent of the value of the building.
UDA CEO Abhishek Dubey informed that previously, an online registration was done and the applicant was able to select the house, only after depositing the full value of the house. But, as per instructions of chairman, the houses will be now available for selection after the online registration.
He also gave instructions to increase the time limit to deposit the 10 percent value of house, from 15 days to a month and half. He said that no applicant should bear a loss because of delay in availability of bank loans or inability to deposit money on time. Agrawal also gave orders to present information on the two vacant UDA properties in Nanakheda bus stand premises and asked officials concerned to inspect these sites every fortnight, to check for illegal encroachment.
He also reprimanded the in-charges of the technical, project and property branches and said even after repeated instructions they were unable to provide full information on vacant properties. Agrawal warned of strict action in case of any further delay.
