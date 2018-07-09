Ujjain: Antisocial elements damage idols of 3 temples in a week

Ujjain: Tension spread in Ankpat after unscrupulous elements tampered with idols of deities situated in the temple on Saturday night. According to details available an idol of a Goddess which was placed in 30 years old temple at Ankapatmarg, was damaged following which members of the Sarv Hindu Samaj claimed that anti-social elements had damaged the idols of three temples of the area within a period of seven days.

They demanded the arrest of the accused within period of 24 hours, and warned that they would stage a huge protest on Monday. Bajrang Dal district coordinator Ankit Choubey added that these incidents should be condemned. This isthe third such incident of its kind in which idols were damaged by unknown miscreants. Two days ago, the mace of Lord Hanuman was stolen from a nearby temple, he said. He informed that complaints had been registered with the police but the police continued to remain clueless.