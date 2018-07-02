Ujjain: Anticipate the unanticipated this monsoon, mayor tells officials

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal convened a meeting of officials to tackle untoward situations during rainy season and the occurrence of a flood like situation due to heavy downpour. She advised all officials concerned to gear up to confront any situation during the monsoon period.

Advising officials and employees deployed for disaster management, the mayor advised against taking unnecessary leave, in public interest during the wet spelland if necessary superiors must be informed earlier she said. Officials were also advised to have sufficient arrangement for shifting citizens during heavy downpours to safer places.

The mayor advised the officials to rest assured about necessary equipments like bamboos, spade, torch, gloves and shoes to fight with flood and water logging in the city. Lighting arrangements should also be checked before starting of monsoon along with street lights, she said. Debris lifters like JCB machines, dumpers should be kept ready all the time during the rain, the mayor instructed. The contact numbers of officials of electricity department must be noted carefully for any emergency she added.

The drainages of the city must be cleaned on a daily basis and during the water logging like situation, and in the case of collapsing any construction, uprooting any tree and the like situations the employees must be ready, the mayor instructed. The mayor advised to continue the drive for removing encroachments over drainages. During the meetingadditional commissioner Sanjay Mehta, Yogendra Patel, health office BS Mehte ,Vivek Jain and other officials were present.

Big property tax evader on radar, UMC recovers Rs 11,00,000 in a single day

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) took a tough stance against big tax evaders after strict instructions from Commissioner Pratibha Pal. The UMC team recovered Rs 11 lakh from three big defaulters. The officials also recovered a long pending amount of property tax from CHL Hospital Rs 4, 63,825 in zone number 6 and Rs 3,68,499 and Rs 2,68,584 from building owners under zone number 2.