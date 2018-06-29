Ujjain: Anti-encroachment drive of UMC continues

Ujjain: Anti-encroachment drive of Ujjain Municipal Corporation continued on Thursday. The demolition squad targeted encroachments constructed over drainage. There was no interference from public representatives. The team removed encroachments from Lakshmi Nagar despite protest by owners.

The team claimed that the constructions had encroached 15-20 ft area over drainage. The team also removed illegal kiosks from Sethi Nagar. According to commissioner’s order, encroachments located in Dhancha Bhawan area would be demolished on Friday.

Likewise encroachments in Shivaji Park colony will be razed on Saturday. Officials said that encroachments in other areas too will be removed soon. Deputy-commissioner Yogendra Patel, assistant commissioner Subodh Jain, assistant health officer Purushottam Dube and other officials concerned were present during the drive.