Ujjain: Another theft on train; man loses Rs 2.5 lakh

Ujjain: The incidents of thefts with passengers on trains crossing Ujjain don’t seem to stop. A secondhand vehicle dealer lost Rs 2, 50, 000 cash as his bag was stolen by some miscreant on Thursday. According to information, Mohd Imran of Hyderabad lodged a complaint in regard with his bag that was stolen during the journey between Bhopal and Ujjain. According to Imran Rs 2, 50, 000 were stolen with the bag. According to TI GRP Vipin Batham, the police lodged an FIR in this regard and started investigation.

Chain snatcher nabbed

An elderly woman got victimised by a miscreant who snatched her gold chain while she was at her shop on Thursday. The woman runs her grocery store at Kharakuan area. According to information, 55-year-old Kiran Gupta was at her shop when a youth asked for a pan masala pouch and while she was giving the same, he snatched her chain and fled the spot. On being informed, Kharakuan police reached the shop and saw the CCTV footage. On the description mentioned by the woman and on the ground of CCTV footage, the police arrested Bhuru alias Shakir of Hammalwadi area on Thursday night and recovered the chain from him.