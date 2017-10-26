Free Press Journal
Home / Ujjain / Ujjain: Anomalies in PMAY forces beneficiaries to protest at UMC headquarters

Ujjain: Anomalies in PMAY forces beneficiaries to protest at UMC headquarters

— By FPJ News Service | Oct 26, 2017 07:21 am
Ujjain: Dozens of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) of ward 41, staged a demonstration in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhavan headquarters of Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, to protest over irregularities in allotment of money.

Leader of Opposition, Rajendra Vasishtha and corporator Tarabai Malviya, who led the beneficiaries, informed that a number of them, had not been paid the second installment of the money and some of them had to live in the open, while a few had been left out of the survey of the Yojana.

They said tall claims had been made to make the life of slum dwellers of Neemanwasa, Devalmata, Kanchanpura, Gopalpura and Pandyakhedi better by implementing the PMAY, but had seen light only on paper. Demonstrators handed over a memorandum to commissioner Vijay Kumar J and sought his immediate intervention.


