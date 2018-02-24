Ujjain: Annual functions held in colleges across city

Ujjain: The season for annual functions at colleges took off in full swing with several colleges hosting various programmes. Notable was the annual function of Government Kalidas Girls Postgraduate College which was held at the college premises during which a dance competition ‘Jhankar-2018’ was organised.

During the competition, girls presented a solo and group dance on the theme ‘Indian festival’. Publicity committee head Dr Kavita Jain informed that the programme was inaugurated by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha general secretary Dr KP Jhala, Vidyarthi Parishad State vice president Dr Namita Jain, principal Dr Mahesh Sharma and student union in-charge Dr Vandana Gupta by lighting traditional lamps. Dr Kavita Jain introduced the guests and gratitude was expressed by Deeksha Sharma. Meenal Bais, Payal Koushal and Himanshi secured first, second and third position respectively in the solo dance competition, while in group dance, Deeksha Sharma and her group secured first place. Vinita Shrivastava, Madhuri Vishwkarma, and Parnika Goutam were the judges of the competition. Harsha Vasvani conducted the programme.

Similarly an annual function was also organised in Government Law College. The annual function was presided over by the principal of the college Dr SN Sharma. Speaker Sonu Gehlot was chief guest of the programme. The principal of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College Dr BS Makkad, was the special guest. Prof Dinesh Pandya delivered the welcome speech and introduced the guests. Dr Rafiq Nagori informed that Dr Aruna Sethi conducted the programme and Jayati Disawal expressed gratitude.