Ujjain: Annual Day and prize distribution at LOTI School

Ujjain: Students of Lokmanya Tilak Higher Secondary School exhibited their talents in various performances like malkhamb, march past, yoga, pranayam and PT in their annual function here on Thursday. Cultural performances were also rendered by the students.

Commissioner of Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ashish Singh was chief guest at the event. He inaugurated the event by the lighting the lamp and offering a pooja to goddess Saraswati. He addressed the students in his speech, and asserted the importance of discipline and sports in the life of a student. He also wished luck to students for their upcoming exams. Later a prize distribution ceremony was held in which meritorious students along with winners of different competitions were awarded the prizes.

Secretary of Lokmanya Tilak Shikshan Samiti Bharat Vyas and executive officer Girish Bhalerao were also present at the event. Welcome speech was given by principal Sangeeta Patkar. Pragati Shimpi and Jahnavi Bhargava conducted the event. Sameer Sawant proposed the vote of thanks.