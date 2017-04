Ujjain: Alok International School opened its doors to students with lessons on environment conservation in its opening session on Tuesday. Children planted saplings in the school premises on the first day. A prayer assembly was also held. The day concluded with cultural activities and sports. Students spoke on their experiences on their first at school. Chairman of Alok International, Alok Vashishtha, academic officer Indu Punjabi, Prof Deepa Bajaj and faculty members were present at the school.