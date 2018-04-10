Ujjain: Alimco’s cityunit to be inaugurated on April 21

Ujjain: Alimco’s city unit which manufactures artificial organs will be inaugurated on April 21 at 11am. Union minister for social justice Thawarchand Gehlot said the inauguration would be marked by an employment fair for differently abled people, in which over 40 organisations will hold a campus drive for selecting disabled persons.

The Union minister said for 29 posts vacant in the organization, 11 persons were found suitable and appointed, while for rest of the vacant posts, the organisation would publish an advertisement again. Alimco also will start an empowerment centre for such persons in addition to providing a loan facility to purchase equipments for self employment, he said.

Gehlot inspected under construction unit of the organization and instructed officials concerned about the construction of Tricycle plant shed and observed units of Tripod and sticks manufacturing units.. MLA Satish Malviya, speaker Sonu Gehlot, BJP district head Iqbalsingh Gandhi and Sachin Saxena were present.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, minister in-charge Bhupendra Singh and State minister for social justice Gopal Bhargava will be present during the inauguration programme.

Union social ministry for justice sanctions 5 lifts

The minister said that Union social ministry for justice sanctioned 5 lifts for the city costing Rs 2,12,14000. These lifts will be specifically installed for differently abled persons. Union minister Gehlot further said the lifts will be installed in Kothi Palace, Simhastha Fair Authority office, the Court and administrative offices of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple for differently abled persons.