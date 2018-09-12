Ujjain: Akhil Bharatiya Brahman mahila samaj members take out rally to oppose SC/ST Act

Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Community women members along with several other community members organised a vehicle rally on Tuesday evening to oppose the recently amended SC/ST Act.Organiser Mamta Bhargava and Nisha Tripathi informed that government has passed draconian law of Atrocity Act which undermines the rights of the general category population.

She said that political parties are passing such acts to appease minority and backward population. They are also distorting the social fabric and real meaning of freedom in democracy. They are widening the gulf between these two sections of society. Members from Bharat Vikas Parishad, Kshatriya Mahasabha, Agrawal and Maheshwari community and Karni Sena also participated in the rally.

They wore saffron dress and began rally from Mahakaleshwar temple- shouting slogans and carrying placards while riding their two wheelers. It culminated at Shahid Park. Surekha Bhargava, Apeksha Shukla, Saroj Agrawal, Prerana Manana and Nandini Joshi along with hundreds of women participated in the rally.

PREPARATION MEETING HELD

Brahman community will hold Mahakumbh on September 21 at Dussehra Maidan in which thousands of community members are expected to participate. Recently a preparation meeting was organised in Dewas in the presence of national president Surendra Chaturvedi, Former Additional Collector Ramesh Chandra Pandya, programme organiser Ravi Shukla and Rameshwar Dubey. It was informed that around 5000 members from Dewas will mark their presence in Mahakumbh.