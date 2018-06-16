Ujjain: Agriculture department officers still on strike

Ujjain: The Jabalpur High Court’s order giving Madhya Pradesh Krashi Vistar Adhikari (agriculture extension officer) pay parity with surveyors is yet to be implemented by the state government. Madhya Pradesh Adhikari Sangh, MP Krishi Vikas Adhikari Sangh and MP Krishi Samvida Adhikari Karmachari Sangh members went on a day’s leave on Friday in support of demands of agriculture extension officers.

Madhya Pradesh Rural Development Officers Association’s district president Rajendra Gupta said that Friday was the 19th day of indefinite strike. During this period no official work was done in agriculture department.

Zone president Yagyesh Sharma said that if government failed to heed to the demand, the state’s agriculture development and agriculture exchange system will come to a standstill. It will have a negative impact on upcoming kharif crop production, he warned.