Ujjain: After earning ODF tag, UMC braces up for ‘cleanest city’ award

Ujjain: With Government of India (GoI) declaring Ujjain city open defecation free (ODF), Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has started efforts to become the country’s cleanest city.

Mayor Meena Jonwal said the declaration of GoI that the religious city was now ODF was a significant achievement.

Expressing cheer on the declaration, she also thanked the people of the city for their support in this direction and reiterated her commitment that it would soon be made number one clean city of the country.

The mayor also said Ujjain had initiated the first step in the direction of cleanliness under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and it had got the glory to become the first ODF city among other seven districts of Ujjain division.

A clean city competition is being conducted in 500 cities of the country under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and the city which gets the highest marks out of 2000 will get the ‘cleanest’ city tag. Of these numbers, 150 marks have been earmarked for ODF, 750 marks for documentation, 600 for residents’ opinion and 500 marks are for the assessment of survey team. If UMC authorities are to be believed, they have already secured 150 marks and are quite confident to stand at 1900 marks, which will put the city among 75 top cities.