Ujjain: Advance Championship Cricket Trophy organized

Ujjain: Twenty one teams participated in the Advance championship trophy 2018 organised by Advance college. Tournament in charge, Prof Pavendrasingh Goud said all students had made tremendous effort to make the tournament successful.

B Sc (CS) first year’s team was the winner of the tournament and runners up were B Sc (CS) VI th semester. Director Alok Shukla, Lalit Jain, Principal Shriddha Mishra, Prof Prakashsingh Bhati and staff of the college congratulated the winners. Lalit Jain glorified the importance of sports in human life during his address to the students.