Ujjain: Admission process gets underway in colleges

Ujjain: First phase of online admission for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in private and government colleges has begun. For 17, 000 seats in various streams, only 5,000 online applications have been received. The second phase of admission will be conducted later. Delay in opening of admission link has been cited as reason for low turnout of applications.

The link was opened on June 3 instead of May 26. Later, internet services were blocked in the division following Mandsaur firing. Also, students faced eligibility problem for admission in undergraduate programme. The result of last semester of postgraduate courses was declared after the end of registration process. Mismanagement in admission process could prove costly for meritorious students of science stream as only 60 seats are on offer in courses like computer science and electronics.

With so many students unable to apply for admission owing to various reasons, probability of students with low marks, who applied in the first phase, getting seat is quite high. Meritorious students would have to wait for second phase.

Meanwhile, mismanagement continue to dog the process. University failed to release final list of seat allocation for undergraduate programme on Monday evening. Students reached college campus only to return disappointed. Now, the list will be made available on mobile phones.