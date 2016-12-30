Ujjain: Administration spreads awareness for clean Burhanpur

Burhanpur: In order to make Burhanpur healthy, beautiful and clean under the Clean India Campaign, mayor Anil Bhonsle and municipal commissioner Suresh Rawal are spreading awareness in the people to keep the city clean and free of open defecation. Bhonsle said for spreading awareness in people, various street plays and puppet shows were being organised at the ward squares under which 30 programmes had been organised in 18 wards till now. Also, various informative pamphlets are being distributed to the residents.