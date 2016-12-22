Ujjain: Administration releases activity calendar of 2017 based on fairs and festivals

Ujjain: In an innovative step, the district administration on Wednesday released annual calendar of events to be held in the district in 2017. It is for the first time in the history of Ujjain that dates of fairs, festivals, cultural and social congregations have been included in the calendar. The civil and police administration too have made adequate preparations to tackle law and order, parking and other problems during the events included in the calendar.

The 16-page calendar comprises detail information with regard to place of tehsil and police station, religious places, organisers, expected number of devotees or people to attend a particular event or festival, number of vehicles expected to arrive during peak hours, status of roads and railway track, objective behind such assemblies, etc, in 17 different points.

The calendar mentions January 1, 2017 as new year celebration. The focus of the administration will be on Mahakaleshwar Temple where one lakh devotees and 6,500 vehicles are expected to arrive on the day. December 25, 2017 has been marked as the last major event where people will celebrate Christmas and Guru Govind Singh Jayanti across the district.

According to Collector Sanket Bhondve, anybody can see the calendar by visiting culture section of collector office. Anybody can submit his or her claim or objection with regard to date or time of the fair and festival, he added.